EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two candidates for Rhode Island governor took part in a debate Monday hosted by WPRO Radio.

Democrat Dan McKee accused his Republican opponent Ashley Kalus of not knowing Rhode Island well enough to lead it.

“She’s clearly not in sync with a woman’s right to choose, not in sync with the gun safety,” McKee said.

Kalus argued Rhode Island needs new leadership to move forward.

“Dan McKee represents the failed policies of the past, corruption, insider deals, abuse of power, and incompetence,” Kalus said. “It’s time to turn the page and look to the future.”

Early voting in Rhode island is underway. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.