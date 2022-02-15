PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is expected to formally announce his run for re-election next week, according to multiple people familiar with the planning, kicking the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s top job into high gear.

McKee — who ascended to the governor’s office last March when fellow Democrat Gina Raimondo left to become U.S. commerce secretary — has been expected to seek a full term, but up to now he has held off on making it official.

North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi and Richard Delfino Jr., chairman of the Johnston Democratic Town Committee, both said they have been told McKee will announce his campaign on Feb. 22. They said they are still awaiting more details about what the governor’s team is planning that day, and whether there will be a larger kickoff event in subsequent weeks.

The McKee campaign declined to comment.

McKee’s advisers originally had been eyeing a January campaign launch, but pushed it off due to the omicron-driven spike in COVID-19 cases. As part of his campaign kickoff activities, the governor is also expected to schedule a large fundraiser.

Lombardi, a longtime McKee supporter, said he is bullish about the governor’s chances this fall. “I think the governor’s going to be OK,” he said, adding, “I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that he’s elected.”

“No official that I can ever remember has had to run a statewide campaign during a pandemic such as this,” Lombardi said. “You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. And I know there’s been some decisions — do I agree with every decision? Eh, I might have made a couple different, but I’ll keep that to myself at this time.”

So far McKee has drawn four opponents for September’s Democratic primary: former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, current Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and community activist Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz. A fifth candidate — General Treasurer Seth Magaziner — dropped out of the race last month to seek retiring Congressman Jim Langevin’s seat.

No public polling has been released in the gubernatorial primary, though Gorbea’s campaign released an internal survey last fall showing her second to McKee in an initial test of primary voters’ preferences.

McKee’s campaign had a small cash advantage as of Dec. 31, with $844,000 on hand, according to the most recent R.I. Board of Elections filings. The Foulkes campaign was second with $831,000, followed by the Gorbea campaign with $770,000.

However, Foulkes dominated the other candidates for total campaign contributions raised during the quarter, taking in $971,000 during the fall as McKee and Gorbea received $176,000 and $162,000, respectively. (The comparison isn’t exact, though, since Foulkes only entered the race in October while McKee and Gorbea were raising money throughout the year.)

The Brown and Muñoz campaigns were well behind the three leaders financially.

Delfino said the 55-member Johnston Democratic Town Committee already took a vote last fall to endorse McKee as soon as he formally announces his candidacy. “I’m a supporter of Dan McKee, no question,” he said, noting that Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena is also a longtime ally of the governor’s.

The other gubernatorial candidates are still welcome to address the Johnston Democrats, Delfino said. “The formal endorsement of the body wouldn’t necessarily mean that any individual might not still be undecided — it’s certainly worthwhile to speak to as many people as you can,” he said.

Delfino, who is also chairman of the R.I. Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs, said he hasn’t heard of any other local Democratic committees that have already decided who to endorse for governor, but said he expects many to begin the process soon.

So far no Republicans have launched campaigns for governor. But Ashley Kalus — who recently relocated to Rhode Island and works as an executive at a company that won state COVID-19 contracts — has been taking steps toward a run.