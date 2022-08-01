PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Incumbent Dan McKee has retaken the financial lead in the Democratic primary for governor, according to newly filed reports with the R.I. Board of Elections, as he and his challengers prepare to battle it out for the nomination over the next six weeks.

McKee, who took office last year when Gina Raimondo left for Washington, reported $1.2 million cash on hand in his campaign account as of June 30. McKee raised $281,583 during the second quarter and spent only $141,147. (He started airing TV ads in July.)

Brexton Isaacs, McKee’s campaign manager, said in a statement: “Rhode Islanders want to see more of the momentum that Governor McKee has delivered in his first year and a half in office – and the latest fundraising numbers are a strong indicator.” He added, “With the most resources available of any campaign in these final six weeks, we look forward to highlighting the strong leadership Governor McKee has displayed for Rhode Islanders.”

The financial leader among the Democrats back in March — Helena Foulkes, a former CVS executive and first-time candidate — has lost her cash advantage after spending money at a rapid clip.

Foulkes reported just $692,290 on hand as of June 30 despite taking in $545,831 during the spring. Her fundraising was far outpaced by her spending: the Foulkes campaign reported shelling out an eye-popping $1.36 million during the quarter.

Almost half of Foulkes’ spending — $637,000 — went to Canal Partners, the firm that is buying time for her TV commercials. Roughly $200,000 went to the consulting firm of longtime Democratic strategist Tad Devine, who is producing her ads. She also spent $110,000 with a Las Vegas-based firm called “Ocean State Research.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea — who was the frontrunner in the last public poll of Democratic primary voters — edged out Foulkes to take second place in the financial sweepstakes. Gorbea’s campaign reported $786,020 cash on hand as of June 30, after taking in $269,502.

Earlier Monday, Gorbea’s campaign released a memo that summarized what it said were the results of its most recent internal polling. The survey, conducted in late July, found Gorbea on top at 27%, followed by McKee at 22% and Foulkes at 14%, with 22% of primary voters still undecided. (The entire poll wasn’t released.)

The other two Democratic candidates reported far less cash on hand as of June 30: former Secretary of State Matt Brown had $67,000, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz had less than $2,000.

A spokesperson said Ashley Kalus, the frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, would report $1.1 million cash on hand as of June 30 — another indication she should have the financial resources to compete with the winner of the Democratic primary come the fall.

Kalus raised only $77,000 during the quarter, the spokesperson said. She is mostly self-funding her campaign out of her personal wealth.

Another Republican, Jonathan Riccitelli, reported $226 on hand as of June 30. Independent Zachary Hurwitz had $200.

Here’s a look at the financial state of play in Rhode Island’s other major races this year.

Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Democrat Sabina Matos, who was appointed lieutenant governor last year after Dan McKee became governor, maintains a big financial lead against two primary rivals.

Matos had $316,247 on hand as of June 30. One of her Democratic challengers, state Rep. Deb Ruggiero, had $139,714. The other, state Sen. Cynthia Mendes, had $54,093.

The three Democrats clashed during their first TV debate last week on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers.

Among the Republicans, Aaron Guckian was far better-funded, with about $26,000 on hand as of June 30. His GOP opponent Paul Pence Jr. had $1,221. Another candidate, Ross McCurdy, reported a negligible amount in his campaign account.