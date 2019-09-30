Mayoral contest among races on New Bedford’s preliminary ballot

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in New Bedford will have the chance to cast their ballot Tuesday in the city’s preliminary election.

This election will narrow down the candidates running for city council, the school committee, and the mayor’s seat.

There are six candidates running for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Jon Mitchell is running for a fifth term.

Mitchell has won every year since he was first voted into office in 2011.

Five other candidates are vying for the seat including Brian Gomes, Michael Medeiros, Richard Tyson Moultrie, Jose A. Perez, and David Pimental.



Brian Gomes

Michael Medeiros

Jon Mitchell

Richard Tyson Moultrie

Jose A. Perez

David Pimental

Tuesday’s preliminary election will narrow the field of six down to two.

The final two candidates will face off in the New Bedford general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.

Polls are scheduled to be opened from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eyewitness News is your local election headquarters. Stay with us throughout the day Tuesday as election results come in.