PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The air war for Rhode Island’s open congressional seat will begin in earnest Tuesday as two of the top Democratic candidates both launch major TV advertising campaigns.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos is set to debut her first ad — titled “Worked Hard” — as she aims for a reset following a brutal week of revelations about forged signatures submitted on her behalf by at least two members of her campaign team.

The 30-second commercial casts Matos’s biography in inspiring terms, relating how she immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic, worked nights while learning English, then entered politics after becoming a citizen.

“The American Dream is real,” Matos says in the ad. Then, over footage of the Jan. 6 riot, she continues: “But we have to work hard to protect it from MAGA Republicans who would destroy everything she value.”

“I’m running for Congress to fight for our rights, our freedom, our democracy, to give back to the country that has given me everything,” she adds before a closing shot of her with her husband and children.

The Matos commercial was created by Matt Burgess and Tierney Hunt, two ad-makers who also worked on Matos’s campaign for lieutenant governor last year, through their Washington-based company The New Media Firm.

Matos has reserved $280,000 in TV time through Sept. 5 for her campaign advertising, including over $100,000 over just the next two weeks. Her team is also banking on significant support from outside groups that have endorsed her such as Emily’s List, BOLD PAC, Elect Democratic Women and the Latino Victory Fund.

Separately, the Matos campaign announced another endorsement Monday from a trade union, this one from the Iron Workers Local 37. “Lt. Governor Sabina Matos has been a steadfast champion for working people and Local 37 is proud to support her campaign,” said David Langlais, the union’s business manager.

One of Matos’s chief rivals for the Democratic nomination — former White House official Gabe Amo — will also be going on the air Tuesday with his first TV commercial, which similarly emphasizes his humble roots.

In the ad — titled “Experience” — Amo describes himself as “a poor kid from Pawtucket” who rose through the political ranks to eventually serve in the White House under Presidents Obama and Biden.

“In the Biden White House, I helped communities shattered by senseless gun violence, stood up to MAGA Republicans to protect Medicare and Social Security, and fought for reproductive freedom,” he says in the 30-second ad. “Now I’m ready to bring that experience to work for Rhode Island.”

The commercial was created by Mindy Myers, who was campaign manager for Sheldon Whitehouse’s 2006 U.S. Senate campaign, where Amo got early experience in politics. She is handling the Amo campaign’s TV efforts along with Danny Kazin and Sara Zusi.

Amo has reserved $215,000 in TV time through Sept. 5. Like Matos, he has received multiple endorsements from outside groups — including a new one Monday from The Collective PAC, led by former R.I. Democratic Party executive director Kevin Olasanoye — that could spend additional funds on his behalf.

12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said the start of a robust broadcast advertising effort by the two campaigns shows the congressional primary is shifting into a higher gear as the start of early voting approaches on Aug. 16.

“I’m surprised it took this long for the candidates to go on the air,” Fleming said. “Early voting is less than a month away, and none of the candidates have really been on the air to get themselves better-known.”

With “a very small turnout” expected, Fleming said, TV ads will be one part of a broader effort by the campaign to reach the small subset of registered voters who plan to cast a ballot. He said he also expects them to prioritize direct mail and individual contact with voters.

Matos and Amo are two of 12 Democrats vying for the nomination to replace former Congressman David Cicilline in the Sept. 5 primary. They aren’t the first to go on TV, though — former state official Nick Autiello, who dropped out of the race last week, made a small TV buy earlier in the campaign.

Another Democrat, Jamestown investor and academic Don Carlson, has also begun reserving TV time and is expected to go on the air soon. He has the most cash among the 12 Democrats after pouring $600,000 of his own money into his campaign.