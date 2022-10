BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts voters have until Oct. 29 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters can register online, by mail, or in person.

Registered voters then have until Nov. 1 to apply to vote by mail, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website.

The early voting period in Massachusetts starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.

Find your early voting location »