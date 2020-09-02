Massachusetts Primary real-time results

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) -- Democrats Jesse Mermell and Jake Auchincloss were separated by a razor-thin margin early Wednesday morning in the race to replace Congressman Joe Kennedy, with a coveted U.S. House seat hanging in the balance.

As of 1:30 a.m., unofficial results compiled by The Associated Press showed Mermell just 105 votes ahead of Auchincloss in Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District, which stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up to the Boston suburbs. Mermell had 22.4% of the vote and Auchincloss had 22.3%.