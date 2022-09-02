NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Tuesday, Sept. 6, is the last day voters in Massachusetts can cast their ballot in the state and local primary elections.

Here’s what you need to know before making your choice:

How to Vote

Registered voters who want to cast their ballot in person can vote early or on Primary Election Day on Sept. 6. Early voting availability in Massachusetts varies by city and town. To find out how to vote early in your municipality, use the Secretary of State’s online tool.

Individuals who applied for mail-in voting can return their ballots using the United States Postal Service. Mail-in ballots must reach local elections offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Officials recommended that voters allow at least seven days for delivery through the mail. If you haven’t sent yours yet, the ballot can be dropped off at your local election office, an early voting location, or a ballot drop box.

Polling locations will not accept mail-in ballots on Election Day.

Key Local Races

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced in December that they won’t seek reelection, so voters will be tasked with choosing their successors.

Governor

Geoff Diehl (R)

Chris Doughty (R)

Maura Healey (D)

Lieutenant Governor

Leah Allen (R)

Kate Campanale (R)

Kim Driscoll (D)

Tami Gouveia (D)

Eric Lesser (D)

Attorney General

Andrea Campbell (D)

Shannon Liss-Riordan (D)

Jay McMahon (R)

Secretary of State

William Galvin (D) [incumbent]

Rayla Campbell (R)

Tanisha Sullivan (D)

U.S. House District 4

Jake Auchincloss (D) [incumbent]

U.S. House District 9

Bill Keating (D) [incumbent]

Jesse Brown (R)

Dan Sullivan (R)

State Auditor

Chris Dempsey

Anthony Amore

Diana DiZoglio

Bristol County Sheriff