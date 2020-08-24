Massachusetts’ highest court considers primary election lawsuit

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Massachusetts highest court is weighing whether to grant more time to count mail ballots in the state’s Sept. 1 primary election amid concerns of U.S. Postal Service delays.

The state’s Supreme Judicial Court is slated to hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by Becky Grossman.

“It’s taking longer for mail to get processed,” she said. “I think anybody who casts their ballot by September first, that ballot should count.”

The Democratic candidate for Congress wants to extend the deadline for counting state primary ballots by ten days so that ballots mailed by Sept. 1 have enough time to arrive at local election offices.

Under current state law, mail ballots must arrive at local election offices by Sept. 1 to be counted.

Over the weekend, congressional democrats passed a pill to stop and reverse changes to the U.S. Postal Service. Lawmakers say they are putting $25 billion into it, in an effort to get service back up to speed.

“I’ve just heard about concerns with the USPS and everything that is going on with the postal service,” Lisa Collins, a Massachusetts voter, said.

In the meantime, some voting by mail are bringing their ballots to dropboxes just to make sure.

“I figured this way my ballot definitely could get in, on time, get counted,” Collins continued, “Elections are important so I wanted to make sure my vote got counted.”

State leaders are encouraging people who have not already mailed in their ballots to drop them off in person. Early voting locations, like the one in Fall River, are also serving as a place for you to turn your ballot in.

Your Local Election HQ: Latest Headlines