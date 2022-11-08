BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts might have a Democratic governor for the first time since 2015.

Democrat and current Attorney General Maura Healey had a wide lead over Republic Geoff Diehl in the last weeks before Election Day. Healey would be the first openly gay person and first woman elected governor in the Bay State.

Diehl is a former state representative and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Current governor Charlie Baker, who is a Republican, decided not to seek reelection to a third term.

