BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts’ top election official is predicting a relatively low turnout in Tuesday’s election, estimating it will be even less than the last mid-term election in 2018.

“Our best estimates have suggested to us there is not an awful lot of enthusiasm, particularly relating to the statewide contests,” Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said. “There seems to be almost an anticlimactic attitude towards this election, and indeed voters are far more concerned about the ballot questions. It almost makes this election more like a mid-term exam than a mid-term choice.”

Galvin said about 1.1 million ballots were mailed to voters who asked for them, though as of Monday morning, the state had only received about 776,000.

He added some ballots were expected to be placed in drop boxes through Tuesday and advised people still holding onto ballots not to place them in the mail.

There were approximately 187,000 that voted early in person, meaning just under 1 million people had voted early in the Bay State as of Monday morning, according to Galvin.

Galvin said amongst some of the thousands who voted early or by mail may include some of the state’s most reliable voters.

“The persons who we’d be looking to have come out tomorrow would be persons who are more casual voters,” Galvin said.

Galvin said that, based on these factors, he would estimate a total of 2.2 million voters.

“I hope I’m wrong,” he added.

U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Thomas Hicks joined Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea Monday morning. He said nationally, there are indications more people will turn out than in 2018.

“I think that’s due to some of the things that the Secretary has done, like early voting, getting that passed, and other aspects as well,” Hicks said.

As of Monday afternoon, the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s voter turnout page showed 12.4% of registered voters cast their ballot early in person or voted by mail.

Gorbea was encouraged by numbers that had been reported as of Friday.

She said every effort has been made to get a handle on concerns over the ExpressVote machines after they displayed the wrong candidates for some races earlier this year.

The new proofreading protocols, approved by the R.I. Board of Elections last month, were aimed at preventing the mishap from happening again for the general election.

“Some of the checks that were not in place for the primary are now firmly in place, and I have all confidence in the Board of Election’s abilities to be able to operate and manage the ExpressVote machines,” Gorbea said.

In both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, almost all polling locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.