BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts voters have four statewide questions on their ballot, running the gamut of topics.

Question 1 looks to impose a 4% surtax on individuals with an annual income exceeding $1 million. Question 2 would require dental insurers to use 83% of their dollars on patient care and improvements.

Question 3 would increase the number of alcoholic beverage licenses and would change how establishments are fined. If approved, Question 4 would keep in place a law that grants undocumented immigrants the right to a driver’s license.

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for in-depth coverage through Election Day both on air and online:

Live election coverage beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12

beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12 Real-time race results once the polls close at 8 p.m.

once the polls close at 8 p.m. Live streaming victory and concession speeches

Plus – be sure to sign up for 12 News app notifications and email alerts to receive important updates, including the outcomes of local races as soon as they’re called on Election Night.