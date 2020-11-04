Mass. voters approve Question 1 on ‘Right to Repair’

Your Local Election HQ

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts voters have approved Question 1, also known as “Right to Repair,” which would provide independent repair shops expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data, according to preliminary election results.

The law requires all new automobiles sold in Massachusetts, starting with the model year 2022, to come with “telematics systems” with open access data platforms. In layman’s terms, newer cars typically have the ability to collect and transmit mechanical data to remote servers, which can diagnose problems and can let owners know if repairs are needed.

Currently, automobile manufacturers are largely in control of such data, which advocates of the Right to Repair law have argued creates unfair competition because independent repair shops cannot work on newer vehicles unless the manufacturers provide the information. As a result, “car owners are steered toward more expensive dealer repair options,” according to advocates.

Opponents of Question 1 tried to sway voters by arguing the law had nothing to with fixing cars, but was rather a “data grab by third parties who want to gather your personal vehicle information and access it remotely, including location data in real time.” Opposition groups also said such access could enable abusers to track down and monitor domestic abuse victims.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election 2020: Resources & Coverage

More Election Resources & Coverage

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour