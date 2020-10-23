Mass. voter registration deadline approaches

BOSTON (WPRI) — The deadline is approaching for Massachusetts residents to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

This Saturday is the last day for register to vote in Massachusetts online, in person and by mail. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct. 24.

The absentee ballot request deadline is also approaching. If you’re requesting an absentee ballot, you have until Oct. 28 to do so. In order to be counted, mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.

Early voting in the Bay State ends next week Friday. The secretary of state’s website has more information on early voting dates and locations.

The secretary of state’s office reports that as of Friday, 45.6% of Massachusetts voters have either applied to vote by mail or voted early in person.