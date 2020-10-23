Mass. voter registration deadline approaches

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
vote-generic1_wood_378380

BOSTON (WPRI) — The deadline is approaching for Massachusetts residents to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

This Saturday is the last day for register to vote in Massachusetts online, in person and by mail. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct. 24.

The absentee ballot request deadline is also approaching. If you’re requesting an absentee ballot, you have until Oct. 28 to do so. In order to be counted, mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.

Early voting in the Bay State ends next week Friday. The secretary of state’s website has more information on early voting dates and locations.

The secretary of state’s office reports that as of Friday, 45.6% of Massachusetts voters have either applied to vote by mail or voted early in person.

Atypical Election: Your guide to voting in November

Watch the Special ReportKey Deadlines & RacesVoter ResourcesSurveyFAQ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/22/2020: Sarah Bratko

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour