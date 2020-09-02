Markey defeats Kennedy in Democratic primary for US Senate in Massachusetts

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., left, is flanked by supporters as he addresses members of the media during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boston. Markey, 73, is running in the primary against U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., for a second full term in the Senate. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Incumbent Ed Markey has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts, 12 News has confirmed.

Markey fended off a challenge from Joe Kennedy III, who gave up his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to mount a campaign for the Senate.

Kennedy conceded the race just after 10 p.m., 12 News confirmed.

BREAKING: @JoeKennedy just called @edmarkey and conceded, a person with direct knowledge tells me.



Congressman Kennedy will speak at his Watertown HQ around 10:30pm.



The first time a Kennedy has ever lost a congressional race in Massachusetts. #mapoli #MAsen — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 2, 2020

The victory comes on the heels of tough re-election campaign for Markey, who has spent the better half of a century representing Massachusetts in Congress.

Markey will go on to face the Republican nominee Kevin O’Connor in the general election on Nov. 3.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.