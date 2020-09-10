Maria Bucci narrowly wins Cranston Democratic mayoral primary

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | More Politics | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results »

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Maria Bucci appears to have narrowly defeated Steven Stycos in the Democratic primary for Cranston mayor, according to unofficial results released by the R.I. Board of Elections Thursday.

Bucci had 3,807 votes to Stycos’ 3,644, according to the results. A third candidate, Adam Carbone, received 253 votes.

The results still need to be certified before becoming final.

There are also roughly 30 “qualified” provisional ballots yet to be counted, according to Cranston’s elections director, if they are accepted by the Board of Elections, fewer than the 163 votes separating Bucci and Stycos.

Neither Bucci nor Stycos were immediately reached for comment.

If the results stick, Bucci will go on to face Ken Hopkins, the Republican nominee, in the general election race to lead Rhode Island’s second largest city. Incumbent Mayor Allan Fung is term-limited and will leave office in January after 12 years at the helm.

The final tallies from the primary were delayed because of a massive influx of mail ballots, which take longer to count than the ballots fed into voting machines at the polls on Election Day.

Bucci had been ahead of Stycos by more than 200 votes based on the in-person results, but it was too close to call with thousands of mail ballots left to be counted.

Hopkins, on the other hand, had an overwhelming lead over City Council President Michael Farina on Tuesday night, leading Farina to concede despite the mail ballots not yet being counted.

Hopkins made a victory speech Tuesday, introduced by Fung, and promised a continuation of the policies of the prior mayor while also contending that either of his potential Democratic rivals would be too progressive for Cranston.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Farina congratulated Hopkins on his win and thanked his supporters. Farina, a CVS Health executive who gave up his council seat to run for mayor, said he will continue to grow his career in the private sector.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

