RI special election: Voters to decide on $400M in borrowing for projects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders are heading to the polls today for a special election in which they’ll vote on seven bond questions.

Voters will be asked to approve or deny a total of $400 million worth of borrowing for various projects, from building new educational facilities to developing affordable housing.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Like the November election, Rhode Islanders were encouraged to make use of mail ballots and early voting to reduce crowds on Election Day due to the pandemic.

According to the R.I. Board of Elections, 6,753 voters had submitted an emergency ballot in person as of 2 p.m. Monday. Early voting was available from Feb. 10 to March 1.

As for mail ballots, 65,899 were received by Monday afternoon, according to the Board of Elections. If you requested a mail ballot and haven’t returned it yet, they can be placed in secure dropboxes located in every city and town or handed to an election official at any board of canvassers.

Mail ballots must be received by Tuesday at 8 p.m. to be counted.

Below is a breakdown of each question on Tuesday’s ballot.

Question 1

$107 million for higher education projects at all three state colleges, including a fine arts center at URI, Clarke Science Building at RIC, and renovations at all four CCRI campuses

Question 2

$74 million for green initiatives including state beaches, campgrounds, parks (including the I-195 land park), clean water, the Woonasquatucket greenway project and Providence river dredging

Question 3

$65 million for affordable housing development

Question 4

$72 million for transportation infrastructure, to match federal funds for ports, highways, roads and bridges

Question 5

$15 million for early childhood facilities and the education capital fund

Question 6

$7 million for arts and culture including the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts grant program, Trinity Repertory Company and Rhode Island Philharmonic

Question 7

$60 million for Quonset to develop the Port of Davisville and acquire and develop other industrial sites for “job-producing activities”

