PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 2022 race for Rhode Island governor ended up looking a lot like the results from the 2020 presidential election, with Democratic Gov. Dan McKee winning nearly identical support as President Joe Biden in communities across the state.

Preliminary election results released Tuesday showed Democrat McKee earned about 58% of the statewide vote compared to 39% for Republican nominee Ashley Kalus.

A 12 News analysis of municipal results as of late Tuesday night showed McKee’s support mirrored results from the 2020 presidential election, when Biden’s 59% earned him a victory over then-President Donald Trump, who won 39% of the vote.

A closer look at the data also revealed McKee and Biden won the same 27 cities and towns located along the eastern part of the state, while Kalus and Trump won the same 12 municipalities along the western part of the state. Not a single community flipped.