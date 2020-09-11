Mail ballot applications going out to all registered RI voters

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | More Politics | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With people being encouraged to vote by mail amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island officials are taking steps to ensure everyone is able to cast a ballot in the upcoming general election.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced Friday that all active registered voters in the state will soon be sent a mail ballot application.

“Making it easy for Rhode Islanders to vote safely and securely from home will ensure that voters aren’t forced to choose between their health and their constitutional right to vote,” Gorbea said in a statement.

Gorbea said applications for the November 3 election will begin arriving in mailboxes this weekend and continue through next week to make sure voters have plenty of time to return them and receive their mail ballots. Voters can track the status of their mail ballot application and the ballot itself on vote.ri.gov.

Voters are considered “active” if they’re registered and have not had a piece of official elections mail returned as undeliverable, according to Gorbea’s office.

With a record number of mail ballot applications expected, Gorbea also announced that Gov. Gina Raimondo has authorized the Rhode Island National Guard to assist the Board of Elections with processing mail ballot applications. Gorbea assured the National Guard’s role will be “purely clerical,” saying they won’t be handling any actual mail ballots.

More than 55,000 mail ballots were requested in advance of this week’s primary elections and more than 38,000 were returned, leading to a two-day delay in finalizing the results.

As with the primaries, secure drop boxes will be placed in every community for any ballots that didn’t get mailed in time, and voters will still have the option to vote in person, though locations will again be limited compared to previous years.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Sunday, Oct. 4, and the deadline to submit a mail ballot application is Tuesday, Oct. 13. The early in-person voting period begins the following day.

Additionally, Gorbea announced that voters can call 211 with any election-related questions. The service is available 24/7 and in more than 200 languages, she said.

