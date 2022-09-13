PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — General Treasurer Seth Magaziner has won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, according to unofficial results, setting up a marquee fall matchup against Republican Allan Fung.

Magaziner defeated multiple other candidates to win the nomination.

The 2nd District seat is open due to the unexpected retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Jim Langevin. Magaziner had originally been running for governor but last January opted to switch races and seek Langevin’s seat instead.

The only public poll released for the November election in the 2nd District showed Fung leading Magaziner as of June. National forecasters have said they expect the race to be competitive.