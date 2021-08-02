Magaziner has $1.5 million ahead of likely gov run; McKee tops $700,000

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — General Treasurer Seth Magaziner continues to be the financial leader in next year’s Democratic primary for Rhode Island governor, even as Dan McKee has begun bringing in more money now that he’s the incumbent.

Magaziner’s campaign had $1.5 million on hand as of June 30, according to a R.I. Board of Elections report due Monday night, giving him the most cash among the declared and potential candidates. The second-term treasurer took in $271,000 during the quarter.

McKee, who took office in March after Gina Raimondo resigned, reported that his campaign had $716,000 on hand as of June 30.

While McKee only has half as much cash as Magaziner — who started out the year with far more in the bank — McKee actually outpaced the treasurer in fundraising during the quarter, taking in $316,000.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza reported $1.15 million in the bank as of June 30, placing him behind Magaziner but ahead of McKee, after he raised $211,000 during the second quarter.

Magaziner and Elorza have not announced whether they will enter the race, though both are seriously considering it — and are barred by term limits from seeking re-election to their current jobs.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who is also term-limited, kicked off her campaign for governor in June. She reported $668,000 on hand as of June 30 after raising $205,000.

Another candidate who has already declared, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, ran as an independent in 2018 and is seeking the Democratic nomination this time. He reported a little over $1,000 on hand.

Former Secretary of State Matt Brown, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge against then-incumbent Raimondo in 2018, has not responded to questions for weeks about whether he will run again.

But Brown’s campaign account was active during the second quarter. He raised $22,550 and loaned his campaign an additional $15,000, allowing him to pay off $37,700 in outstanding bills from his 2018 bid. He had $49 in his account as of June 30.

So far no Republicans have announced they are running for governor, though R.I. Republican Party Chair Sue Cienki has said she expects to have a candidate later this year.