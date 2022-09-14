PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A progressive newcomer ended a state representative’s nearly 30-year run on Smith Hill.

Enrique Sanchez, a 26-year-old progressive, defeated state Rep. Anastasia Williams in the Democratic primary for District 9 in Providence.

Sanchez, who received nearly 53% of the votes cast, was endorsed by the Providence chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Although disappointed she lost, Williams told 12 News on Wednesday she is looking forward to a break from Smith Hill.

“It was bittersweet, but I felt a huge relief,” Williams said.

Williams made a name for herself at the State House, becoming known for her quick-witted comments, passionate personality, and willingness to go toe to toe with legislators on social justice issues.

“There were many instances when I had to say, ‘Hold up, let me just tell you a little story,'” Williams added.

Her tenure in the legislature wasn’t free of controversy: Williams faced backlash in 2016 over ethics filings related to a nonprofit she led. In 2020, back again in the spotlight, Williams made heated comments on the House floor after she claimed a lawmaker called her a racial slur.

As for whether she’ll run again for the District 9 seat, Williams said it is too soon to tell.