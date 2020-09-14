Pence visits Wisconsin and Montana, Harris to California

by: Elyse Russo

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris both have events Monday.

Pence will be in Janesville, Wisconsin for a “Make America Great Again” rally at 11 a.m. CT. NewsNation Now will stream it live in this post. Later, Pence is due to headline a campaign rally in southcentral Montana.

Meanwhile, Harris is traveling Monday to her home state of California, the state she represents in the U.S. Senate, as crews there continue to battle deadly wildfires.

Harris is also holding a virtual fundraiser event Monday evening with Hilary Clinton.

