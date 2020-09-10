Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miamia, Florida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders will have to wait until another day to learn the outcomes of several primary elections, as state officials on Wednesday still hadn't finished counting thousands of mail ballots nearly 24 hours after polls closed.

R.I. Board of Elections Executive Director Robert Rapoza said they had hoped to finish counting mail ballots sometime Wednesday, but told 12 News Wednesday afternoon he expects the results will be finalized Thursday.