Lincoln police captain selected as new town administrator

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — In a landslide victory, voters chose Lincoln Police Capt. Philip Gould to serve as the next town administrator.

Unofficial election results show Gould, who ran as an Independent, received more than half of the votes in the six-way race.

While Gould received 63% of the vote, his next closest competitor, Republican candidate Sen. Thomas Paolino, trailed behind significantly with 19% of the vote.

The town administrator position was vacated earlier this year, when Joseph Almond stepped down to join the McKee administration as the new governor’s deputy chief of staff.

Out of the town’s 18,000 registered voters, more than 4,200 cast their ballots in Tuesday’s special election.

Of the other contenders, Democrat John Barr II came in third with 10% of the vote, followed by Independent candidates John Picozzi, who received 4% of the vote, John Cullen, who received 3% of the vote and James Spooner, who received less than 1% of the vote.

If Gould accepts the position, he would have to step down from his role within the police department.

The votes will be certified by the Board of Elections sometime next week.