SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Scituate Democratic Town Committee are asking the Town Council to hold a special election to replace a council member who died last month.

David D’Agostino passed away at the age of 79 after a brief illness.

The council previously considered appointing his son, David David D’Agostino Jr., to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term, but the Democratic Committee said they’re echoing voters who believe they should have a say in the matter.

Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore sent a letter to the Scituate Town Clerk, siding with the committee in recommending that the town hold a special election.

Amore cited how other Rhode Island cities and towns require special elections in cases where vacancies occur more than a year before the next general election.

“I believe Scituate voters, who duly elected Councilman D’Agostino, should decide which qualified elector fills the vacancy,” Amore wrote.

12 News reached out to the Town Council for comment, but has not yet heard back.