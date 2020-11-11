Leader in VP-Elect Harris’ sorority: ‘She will bring that unique perspective’

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local leader in the sorority Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris belongs to says this is a chance for every community to have a seat at the table.

Mary Bentley LaMar, the North Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., says Harris has laid the framework for every woman who looks like her.

As the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first Indian-American woman to be elected to serve as vice president of the United States, Harris has shattered another glass ceiling, according to Bentley LeMar.

“And what a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president,” Harris said.

Harris is a member of the first African American Greek lettered sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Sorority leaders say her victory serves as evidence of the possibilities that are now in reach for women of color.

“The whole United States is made up of various diverse groups, diverse thoughts, interests, and she will bring that unique perspective,” Bentley LaMar said.

As a graduate of Howard University, Vice President-Elect Harris’ new role also shines a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) – institutions created for African Americans at a time when there was no place for them to learn.

“There were not educational opportunities for people of color,” Bentley LaMar added. “So out of necessity, these institutions rose up to fill that need.”

Bentley LarMar told 12 News the next step in unifying a divided nation is to listen to different perspectives.

“I would like to see the voices of all the communities of this country represented and heard,” she said.

This is the time for people to get involved in their communities, Bentley LaMar added, no matter what side of the aisle they find themselves on.