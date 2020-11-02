Last day for early in-person voting in Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have until Monday afternoon to participate in early in-person voting.

The R.I. Board of Elections says in-person voting hours close at the Local Board of Canvassers at 4 p.m. on Monday.

If you’re voting by mail, election officials say voters can no longer rely on placing their ballot in the mail, but rather only by placing their ballot in a secure dropbox.

Voters have until 8:00 p.m. on Election Night, when polls close, to place their ballots in a secure dropbox.

As of Saturday night, roughly 35% of the state’s population had already voted. State voter turnout data shows more than 153,594 mail ballots had been received and scanned, and 131,538 had voted early in person.

Rhode Island elections officials say they predict 72% of registered voters to take part in the 2020 Election.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and elections officials say they should have some unofficial results by 11 p.m.

For the first time, this will also include mail ballot results, which are set to be released on a rolling basis starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

