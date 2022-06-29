EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former state Rep. Bob Lancia has ended his campaign to succeed Jim Langevin in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District.

In a statement, Lancia said he plans to remain active in politics.

“With that said, I have made the hardest decision of my life and decided that this time in history is not the right time for me, therefore, I will not be continuing my campaign for the Rhode Island Congressional District 2 seat,” Lancia wrote.

Lancia is a retired Navy Chaplain and served two terms in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Langevin announced his retirement in January after 11 terms in Congress. Seven candidates are gunning for his seat, with Allan Fung being the only Republican candidate left in the race.