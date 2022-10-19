PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, Rhode Island leaders have released a guide to make sure voters are aware of their rights.

The guide includes information on the different ways to vote, what to do if someone needs help voting, and how to report election-related crimes or unlawful conduct.

The guide was released by the offices of R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Attorney General Peter Neronha.

“You can help defend our democracy and have a say in your government by voting this November. Your vote matters,” Gorbea said. “Your Secretary of State and Attorney General stand ready to ensure no one interferes with or takes your vote away from you.”

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and it is a right this Office is committed to protecting,” Neronha said. “My Office, together with the Secretary of State’s Office, stands ready to preserve and protect each Rhode Islander’s right to cast their vote safely and without intimidation or interference.”

Any Rhode Islanders who feel their voting rights are being violated can report it by dialing 2-1-1 and pressing 5 for the state’s Voter Information Hotline. Complaints can also be filed on the attorney general’s website.

For more voter information, visit the secretary of state’s website.