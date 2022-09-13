PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Ashley Kalus has won the Republican nomination for governor, officially setting her up to face the Democratic nominee in November.

Kalus, a relative newcomer to Rhode Island and the Republican Party’s endorsed candidate, beat Jonathan Riccitelli for the nomination.

Kalus has funneled millions of dollars of her own money into the campaign, allowing her go on TV early with commercials that tout her status as a boxer.

She was most recently known for her role leading a COVID testing company.

