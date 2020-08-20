‘Join Joe on the Road’: Kennedy kicks off 24-hour campaign tour in Southeastern Mass.

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Congressman Joe Kennedy III is barnstorming across Massachusetts on the campaign trail Thursday.

Kennedy kicked off his 24-hour day at 4:30 a.m., meeting with fishermen in New Bedford, and will conclude the tour Friday morning meeting with fishermen in Gloucester.

The route will include stops in all River, Taunton, Brockton, Boston, Chelsea, Everett, Peabody, Worcester, Springfield, and Richmond, with additional stops to be added throughout the day.

Ahead of the Sept. 1 election, Kennedy is ramping up campaign efforts in hopes of connecting with as many voters as possible.

His opponent, Sen. Ed Marky, will be campaigning in Worcester on Thursday. Recent polls show the two in a dead heat.

Kennedy will be documenting his travels on Facebook Live, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the day so folks can “join Joe on the road.”

Here is Kennedy’s schedule:

4:30 a.m. — Coffee #1 at Dunkin Donuts with former New Bedford Mayor Scott Lang 207 Theodore Rice Blvd.

5 a.m. — Chats with fishermen on the docks in New Bedford 62 Hassey St.

5:45 a.m. — Coffee #2 at Barcelo’s Bakery in Fall River 695-699 Bedford St.

6:45 a.m. — Breakfast at D&D Diner with former Taunton Mayor Tom Hoye 10 Oak St.

8 a.m. — Meets voters at Economeat Market in Brockton with City Councilor Rita Mendes 732 Crescent St.

8:25 a.m. — Talks with COVID-19 frontline workers at Brockton Health Center with City Councilor Rita Mendes 2 Beaumont Ave.

9:15 a.m. — Greets commuters at MBTA station in Nubian Square Dudley Station, 247 Washington St. Boston

10:15 a.m. — Kennedy Community Conversation in Mattapan at the Bon Appetit Restaurant 1138 Blue Hill Ave., Dorchester Center

11:30 a.m. — Tours Cannoli in Chelsea 99 Crescent Ave.

12:30 p.m. — Formally accepts endorsement from City Councilor Stephanie Martins at the Square Deli in Everett (and Coffee #3) 421 Broadway

1:45 p.m. — Talks design and development at GraVoc, Technology Solutions in Peabody 10 Centennial Dr.

2:20 p.m. — Peabody Community Meet Up with Latinx supporters Summit St. and Centennial Dr.

3:45 p.m. — Joins union members for a GOTV call-to-action Lincoln Square, Worcester

6:15 p.m. — Coffee #4 and Dinner #1 at Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant in Springfield 8 Fort St.

9:15 p.m. — Dinner #2 with Berkshire County District Attorney at the Kennedy/ Harrington Community BBQ in Richmond 268 Lenox Rd.

12:15 a.m. (Friday) — Midnight snack at Boulevard Diner in Worcester 155 Shrewsbury St.

1:45 a.m. — Visits overnight workers at MBTA Cabot Yard in Dorchester 275 Dorchester Ave.

2:20 a.m. — Visits overnight workers at MBTA Charlestown Garage 21 Arlington Ave.

5 a.m. — Ends his tour talking with fishermen on the docks in Gloucester

