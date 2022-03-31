JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Joseph Polisena Jr. will soon be throwing his hat into the mayoral ring.

The 32-year-old Johnston councilor tells 12 News he plans on stepping down from his role as deputy council for Gov. Dan McKee to focus on his impending mayoral campaign.

If Polisena Jr. were to be elected, he would take over for his father, outgoing Mayor Joseph Polisena Sr., in 2023.

Polisena Jr. said he will be departing from the McKee administration on April 15, adding that he hasn’t set a date for when he will officially launch his mayoral campaign.