JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After almost 16 years, Johnston residents will soon have a new mayor.

Joseph Polisena Jr., the son of incumbent Joseph Polisena, is hoping to take the reins from his father in January. Polisena Jr. is a town councilor and running with the Democratic party.

Two independents, Karen Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone, are vying to take over City Hall from the Polisena family.

