Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when he earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election, according to data from The Associated Press.

Biden has collected at least 70,159,899 votes in 2020 (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) compared to President Barack Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008.

Of course, Biden’s vote total is expected to rise as additional votes are counted.

The former vice president is currently leading in the popular vote 50-48 over Trump.

It’s possible President Trump might also pass Obama’s 2008 record. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump has 67,381,692 votes

