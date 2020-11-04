Jim Langevin wins 11th term in US House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Congressman Jim Langevin has won the race for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District seat, besting Republican rival Robert Lancia, the Associated Press projects.

Langevin had asked the voters of the district to elect him to an 11th term in the House, citing his experience and belief in bipartisanship. He was first elected in 2000.

Lancia, a former Republican state representative from Cranston, focused his campaign on Langevin’s two decades in the House, which he said was too long to send a politician to Washington.