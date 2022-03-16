CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz formally kicked off her campaign for the Republican nomination in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, urging voters to “send a regular working mom to Congress” while promising to fight inflation.

De la Cruz, a 40-year-old North Smithfield resident, is currently serving her second term in the R.I. Senate, representing her hometown as well as Burrillville and Glocester in a district that Democrats had held for years before her election in 2018. She held her campaign launch event at 39 West, a restaurant in the Knightsville section of Cranston.

“I’m running because after the 2020 election, Joe Biden promised us moderation and unity. But instead we got economic chaos and increasing division,” she said during her speech. “I’m running because as a state senator, every single day my inbox is filled with messages from Rhode Islanders who are struggling to feed their families, to put gas in their vehicles, to pay their bills and make ends meet.”

She also called out “10% inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, empty grocery shelves and persistent supply chain issues that our current leaders have no plans to fix.”

“I believe that government has a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable, but I also believe it needs to live within its means,” she said. “I believe we need to support our police instead of defunding them. I believe that every child deserves an excellent education. And I believe that we can beat inflation and lower the price of gas with common-sense public policies like expanding domestic energy production and stopping wasteful spending.”

De la Cruz’s profile has been rising since last year, when she was tapped to deliver the Republican response to then-Gov. Gina Raimondo’s final State of the State.

She has been a vocal critic of some of the state’s pandemic policies, including the ongoing state of emergency and vaccine mandates, and has also been active on issues such as gun rights and the effort to keep Zambarano hospital in Burrillville open. In recent weeks she has made headlines pushing to suspend the state gasoline tax.

De la Cruz also highlighted her background as a daughter of Portuguese immigrants, and said she didn’t become interested in politics until her son reached school age and she found out her local school was “failing.” She decided to home-school him until her family could move to a better district, she said.

“So many families have no choice but to send their child to a failing school,” she said. “So I got involved in politics not only to fight for my family, but for all of our families.”

De la Cruz’s home in North Smithfield is actually in the 1st Congressional District, but she has said her family is searching for a home to buy in the 2nd District. Candidates for U.S. House are only required to live in the state they want to represent, not the district.

De la Cruz is one of three Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in the 2nd District — a race that wasn’t on Rhode Island political observers’ radar screens until January, when longtime Democratic incumbent Jim Langevin unexpectedly announced his retirement after more than two decades in the House.

Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is widely seen as the Republican with the early advantage due to his base of support in one of the district’s largest communities, as well as a fundraising network developed during his unsuccessful runs for governor in 2014 and 2018. Fung has stayed out of the public eye since announcing his candidacy, but has been raising money ahead of the March 31 quarterly deadline.

De la Cruz supporters have argued she can raise enough money to compete and will be able to connect with the comparatively small number of voters who will cast ballots in September’s Republican primary. Last week she was included on a list of women candidates to watch nationwide released by U.S. House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s political action committee.

Former state Rep. Bob Lancia, who challenged Langevin unsuccessfully in 2020, is also running for the Republican nomination again.

De la Cruz was introduced by Alfred Passarelli, a veteran of Rhode Island politics who is perhaps best known for having filed the late Buddy Cianci’s candidacy paperwork just before the filing deadline in 1990 and again in 2004. He said he also worked for Republicans including former Gov. Don Carcieri.

Passarelli said de la Cruz was first brought to his attention by a Democrat in the state Senate — he declined to name the lawmaker — who told him she was “dynamic” and “a fresh new face.” He said he had become a friend and supporter of hers since then.

“She’s the only candidate that has real growth potential in this race,” Passarelli said, citing the fact that de la Cruz won her first Senate race in 2018 with 55% of the vote, then received 67% running for re-election in 2020.

Democrats have their own crowded primary for the 2nd District seat, with eight candidates so far having either kicked off a campaign or filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to raise money for a run. While Biden won the 2nd District two years ago and Republicans have struggled in federal and statewide races during this century, political analysts have suggested the GOP has a shot at seizing the seat in the current political environment.

The early leader among Democrats appears to be General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, whose campaign has reported raising roughly $750,000 so far and who has racked up early union endorsements. The other seven Democrats in the race or raising money to run are Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Cameron Moquin, Sarah Morgenthau, Michael Neary, Ed Pacheco and David Segal.

Magaziner has been trying to tie GOP 2nd District candidates to Republicans in Washington. In a statement Wednesday, he said, “The first vote Senator de la Cruz will take is to turn over control of Congress to extremist Republicans like Kevin McCarthy who will repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize Social Security, and end the Jan. 6 commission, paving the way for the return of Donald Trump.”

De la Cruz didn’t mention any of her Republican or Democratic rivals by name during her speech, but said, “When I look at the field of candidates vying for this seat, I see a bunch of millionaires and career politicians who are completely out of touch with the pain Rhode Islanders are facing and experiencing right now.”

She declined to say if she would welcome Trump’s endorsement in the race, saying, “I’m not seeking any endorsements, just the endorsement of the people in District 2.”

Among those on hand for de la Cruz’s event was state Rep. Mike Chippendale, R-Foster, who said he was not endorsing her but did want to offer his support, noting that their legislative districts overlap. He said he also plans to attend a Fung fundraiser next week.

Chippendale downplayed the idea that a primary could weaken the eventual Republican nominee, saying he expected de la Cruz, Fung and Lancia to run “clean races.” He also said primaries “remind you of what your roots are and what your base is, and they keep you true to yourself.”

One of the supporters standing behind de la Cruz during her speech wore a hat that said “I Identify As Non Bidenary.” Asked by a reporter whether she would welcome support from voters who identify as transgender or nonbinary, de la Cruz said, “That’s great question. As a senator, I’ve never discriminated against anyone, and — simple as that.” She later tweeted, “I welcome support from everyone— Bidenary and non-Bidenary alike.”

De la Cruz was joined at the kickoff by her husband — David de la Cruz, a pastor at Awakening Church, a nondenominational Christian church in Smithfield — and their three young children.