PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Jake Bissaillon has won the special election to replace the late state Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, 12 News projects.

Bissaillon defeated Republican nominee Niyoka Powell to win the seat representing Senate District 1 in Providence.

The off-year special election to fill the seat was called after Goodwin, a Providence Democrat, died earlier this year following an extended battle with cancer. She had held the seat since 1986.

Bissaillon currently serves as chief of staff to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, who said last month he planned to promote John E. Fleming to that job if Bissaillon won the election. Fleming is currently Ruggerio’s deputy chief of staff.