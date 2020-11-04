Jake Auchincloss wins race to succeed Joe Kennedy in Mass. 4th

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democrat Jake Auchincloss has won the race to succeed Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District, The Associated Press projects.

Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, defeated Republican Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor.

The 4th District stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton into the Boston suburbs of Newton and Brookline.

Kennedy first won the seat in 2012 but declined to seek re-election, instead mounting an unsuccessful primary challenge against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

Auchincloss beat a crowded field of other Democrats to win the Sept. 1 primary, defeating rival Jesse Mermell by a single percentage point.

The 32-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran was buoyed by endorsements from Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, despite criticism from his Democratic rivals for being a former Republican.