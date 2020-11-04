Jake Auchincloss wins race to succeed Joe Kennedy in Mass. 4th

Your Local Election HQ

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democrat Jake Auchincloss has won the race to succeed Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District, The Associated Press projects.

Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, defeated Republican Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor.

The 4th District stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton into the Boston suburbs of Newton and Brookline.

Kennedy first won the seat in 2012 but declined to seek re-election, instead mounting an unsuccessful primary challenge against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

Auchincloss beat a crowded field of other Democrats to win the Sept. 1 primary, defeating rival Jesse Mermell by a single percentage point.

The 32-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran was buoyed by endorsements from Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, despite criticism from his Democratic rivals for being a former Republican.

Election 2020

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for for in-depth coverage both on-air and online.

ElectionBeat: Live Updates & VideoReal-Time Race ResultsLatest HeadlinesLive Streaming: 12 News Now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election 2020: Resources & Coverage

More Election Resources & Coverage

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour