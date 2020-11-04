Jack Reed wins 5th term in US Senate

Your Local Election HQ

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has won re-election to a fifth term, the Associated Press projects.

Reed defeated Republican nominee Allen Waters.

Reed, 70, has represented Rhode Island in the Senate since 1996 after previously serving three terms in the U.S. House. He was always seen as a safe bet for re-election, frequently ranked as one of the most popular senators in the country.

Reed’s new Senate term will run through 2026. If Democrats retake control of the Senate, he is in line to become chairman of the powerful Armed Services Committee in January.

