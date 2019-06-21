It’s official: Correia pulls papers for Fall River mayoral race

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has made public his intent to run for reelection.

On Friday, he crossed the hall from his office on the sixth floor of Government Center to officially pull papers from the Fall River Board of Elections to enter the city’s next mayoral race.

Eyewitness News obtained the paperwork filed by Correia but we were told the mayor was not available for an interview.

As of Friday afternoon, the only other candidate to pull papers was Fall River School Committee member Paul Coogan.

It won’t be the first time Correia and Coogan have run against each other. Just this past March, Coogan nearly defeated Correia in a rare recall election. Correia earned 35 percent of the vote against Coogan’s 34 percent. According to the Board of Elections, it was a difference of only 241 votes.

Almost immediately after his loss in the recall election, Coogan announced he would be running for mayor this fall. The Board of Elections Office said Coogan signed for the paperwork on April 30.

A candidate for Fall River mayor must pull papers by July 10, according to the Board of Elections, and return them by July 12 with 300 residents’ signatures.