Instant Poll: Who won the Vice Presidential Debate?

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic opponent Sen. Kamala Harris squared off in Utah Wednesday night for the first and only Vice Presidential Debate ahead of next month’s election.

Deemed by some to be the most important Vice Presidential Debate in American History, 12 News wants to know: who do you think won the debate?

Weigh in by taking our instant poll below, and see who other viewers think won the 90-minute debate.

Vice-Presidential Debate

  • Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Time: 9 p.m. EST
  • Moderator: Susan Page, USA Today
  • Format: 90 minutes, commercial-free, divided into nine segments of about 10 minutes each

