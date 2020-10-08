Instant Poll: Who won the Vice Presidential Debate?

Weigh in and see who viewers think won with this WPRI.com Instant Poll

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic opponent Sen. Kamala Harris squared off in Utah Wednesday night for the first and only Vice Presidential Debate ahead of next month’s election.

Deemed by some to be the most important Vice Presidential Debate in American History, 12 News wants to know: who do you think won the debate?

Vice-Presidential Debate

Location : University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah Time : 9 p.m. EST

: 9 p.m. EST Moderator : Susan Page, USA Today

: Susan Page, USA Today Format: 90 minutes, commercial-free, divided into nine segments of about 10 minutes each

