In bid for 11th term, Rep. Langevin to face Robert Lancia

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., prepares the dais after he was chosen as Speaker pro tempore for the opening day of the 116th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington. Langevin is the incumbent candidate in the 2nd Congressional District in the Sept. 8, 2020, Rhode Island primary election. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) ─ Former state lawmaker Robert Lancia will face incumbent Rep. Jim Langevin on Nov. 3 in the race for the U.S. House.

Lancia, 66, handily defeated Republican Donald Robbio in Tuesday’s primary election, receiving 73% of the in-person vote.

He set his sights on the U.S. House after losing reelection to his seat in the Rhode Island House of Representatives in 2018.

Lancia will square off against Langevin, who was the first quadriplegic member of Congress. Langevin, 56, was first elected to the House in 2000 and is running for an 11th term.

“I want to thank the voters of the Second Congressional District who have supported me in this primary. I want to also recognize election administrators and poll workers for their hard work to make sure every vote is counted,” Langevin said in a statement. “Although we are encouraged by the numbers that have been reported, we eagerly await the final vote tally and express our immense gratitude to all who are working to process ballots in an accurate and timely manner.”

Langevin defeated fellow Democrat Dylan Conley, a 33-year-old lawyer who jumped into the race late in June. Over all, Langevin received 66% of the in-person vote while Conley received 34%.

Several other races were also on Tuesday’s ballot, but results will be delayed at least a day because of the high number of mail ballots cast.