‘I blanked it’: Baker refuses to vote for Trump, Biden in presidential election

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ When asked whether he voted for President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Gov. Charlie Baker only had one response: “I blanked it.”

The Republican governor confirmed Tuesday he did not vote for either presidential candidate. He had previously announced he would not be supporting Trump’s re-election campaign, but would not confirm whether he would instead be voting for Biden.

Baker voted by mail this year, joining millions of Americans who also opted to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not the first time Baker has opted not to vote for either presidential candidate. In 2016, Baker did not vote for Trump, nor did he vote for Democratic challenger Hilary Clinton.