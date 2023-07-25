PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a special election right around the corner, the state of Rhode Island has launched a permanent way to request a mail-in ballot online.

The move comes after the “Let RI Vote Act” was signed into law last June. The measure called for the creation of an online portal that would be available to all registered Rhode Island voters.

Residents will need to provide a Rhode Island driver’s license or state-issued ID, their name as it appears on the voter rolls, and their date of birth.

Those who are not registered to vote can do so on the secretary of state’s website.

Registered voters can also request a mail-in ballot at any city or town hall, or by calling the voter information hotline at (401) 222-3983.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in our work to modernize and strengthen our elections system,” Secretary of State Gregg Amore said. “This online application portal provides a new convenient and secure way to request a mail ballot.”

Voters will soon cast their ballots in the special election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat vacated by David Cicilline. The primary is on Sept. 5, followed by the general election on Nov. 7.

The deadline to request a mail ballot is Aug. 15 for the primary and Oct. 17 for the general election.