EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and Secretary of State Gregg Amore got into the spirit, encouraging Rhode Islanders to sign up.

While there are a number of requirements to become a poll worker, it’s a paid job that’s open to people as young as 16.

If you want to be a poll worker in Rhode Island, you must:

Be at least 16 years old Be a registered voter in Rhode Island (preregistration required for 16- and 17-year-olds) Be able to write your own name Be able to read the Rhode Island Constitution in English Be available to work election days from roughly 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

High school students must have at least a 2.5 GPA and get permission from school officials.

If it’s a primary, you cannot serve as a poll worker if you are employed by the city or town where you want to work. You also cannot serve as a poll worker if you are a convicted felon.

People who sign up to be poll workers must attend a training class that runs about three hours.

On Election Day, poll workers are not allowed to leave their polling place for any reason, including voting or meal breaks.

The secretary of state’s office said there is no deadline to apply. Anyone who’s interested should contact their local board of canvassers. You can find a list of those on the poll worker application.