PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Early and mail-in voting is underway in Rhode Island, with thousands of people having already cast their ballots in the general election.

According to the secretary of state’s voter turnout tracker, more than 19,000 Rhode Islanders in total had voted as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 12,300 voters cast their ballots during the early voting period, while nearly 6,800 have used mail-in ballots.

The early voting period started Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 7.

The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.