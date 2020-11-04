Hopkins wins race to succeed Fung as Cranston mayor

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Republican Ken Hopkins is set to become the next mayor of Cranston after Democrat Maria Bucci admitted defeat on Wednesday.

Bucci’s campaign said she reached out to Hopkins to concede the race and wish him good luck.

“I am so proud of the campaign that we ran this year, and I will be forever grateful to all of the volunteers and supporters who came out to support my vision for the future of Cranston,” Bucci said in a statement. “I believe that Cranston has so much potential. I hope that each and every one of those supporters stay committed to the city, get involved, and be part of building our future.”

The concession comes as the R.I. Board of Elections was refeeding nearly 9,000 emergency ballots cast in Cranston between Oct. 14 and Nov. 2 due to an equipment issue on Election Day.

Bucci’s campaign said with all of the early and day-of votes counted so far, “it is apparent that Councilman Ken Hopkins has a lead greater than the outstanding mail ballots and likely provisional ballots.”

The election signals a major change in Rhode Island’s second largest city, as the outgoing term-limited Republican mayor, Allan Fung, has held the city’s top office for 12 years.

Hopkins, a two-term Republican city councilman who received Fung’s endorsement, promised constituents he would continue to build on the leadership approach of Fung, who was consistently popular among voters over the years.

Bucci, a Democrat who formerly served on the Cranston City Council, campaigned on the promise of providing improved leadership in a city that she said will be long changed by the coronavirus pandemic.