Hopkins declares victory in GOP primary race for Cranston mayor

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Cranston City Council President Michael Farina has conceded in the race to earn the Republican Party’s mayoral nomination, 12 News has learned.

City-wide Councilman Kenneth Hopkins declared victory an hour or so after polls closed, and said Farina had sent him a text message conceding.

Party for Republican candidate for Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins. He’s way ahead in the in-person ballots and about to come speak to the crowd pic.twitter.com/hqdU8Hz5Id — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 9, 2020

With 90% of in-person votes counted, Hopkins has a healthy lead over Farina, with 75% of the vote. Farina trails behind with 25% of the vote.

The preliminary results do not include the mail-in ballots the city will have to count in the coming days. A city election official told 12 News the mail ballots won’t be counted until at least Wednesday.

Related: RI primary results may not be known until Thursday »

Hopkins, 66, is a retired educator backed by Fung whose website proclaims he would be “continuing the sound, economic policies of the Fung administration” if elected.

After a contentious primary, Hopkins called Farina an “honorable man” while speaking to supporters Tuesday evening.

After a contentious primary, @HopkinsforMayor calls @Farina4Mayor an “honorable man”@AllanFungRI tells me Farina reached out to Ken to concede. pic.twitter.com/7GqBgxpKsa — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 9, 2020

12 News has reached out to Farina for comment but has yet to hear back.

No comment from Mike Farina yet, the moderate who hoped to be the GOP nominee for Cranston mayor.



Ken Hopkins says Farina texted his concession — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 9, 2020

On the Democratic side, Councilman Steve Stycos, former City Councilwoman Maria Bucci and Adam Carbone are vying for the Democratic nomination. That’s been a more tightly contested race, with Bucci holding a slight lead over Stycos with 90% of precincts reporting their in-person vote counts.