PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two high-profile progressive members of Congress are endorsing former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg in the Democratic primary to replace David Cicilline.

The endorsements by Congressman Ro Khanna of California and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky of Illinois were announced by Regunberg’s campaign on Tuesday. They are the second and third members of the House to endorse Regunberg, joining Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, who hosted a fundraiser for Regunberg in Newport last month.

“Aaron Regunberg is the only candidate in this race with a record of standing up to Big Pharma and the health insurance industry to fight for Medicare for All. He’s the only candidate with a record of taking on Big Oil to fight for a livable future,” Khanna said.

Schakowsky said she’d been impressed by Cicilline’s work in Congress, and argued that Rhode Islanders should elect “someone who can bring that same passion and efficacy to succeed him.”

“As an organizer with a record of winning real progressive change, Aaron Regunberg is exactly the kind of leader we need more of in Congress, and the best candidate to fill David Cicilline’s shoes,” she said.

The twin endorsements are the latest effort by Regunberg’s campaign to position him as the top choice for progressive voters in a primary that could see as many as 21 Democrats on the ballot. The Working Families Party, Our Revolution and Climate Action RI are among the left-wing groups that have backed him.

““Ro is an amazing congressional role model,” Regunberg said. “He builds bridges to get things done whenever he can, and stands up and fights whenever he must.” As for Schakowsky, he called her “a progressive legend.”

Regunberg has one of the best-funded 1st District campaigns, finishing the second quarter with over $400,000 in cash on hand, according to his campaign. The only candidate who has announced a higher total than Regunberg is Jamestown investor Don Carlson, who has put $600,000 of his own money into his campaign.

The Democrat widely viewed as the frontrunner in the primary — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos — has so far refused to disclose her second-quarter fundraising totals before she is required to do so on Saturday. But her campaign announced an endorsement Monday from Vote Mama PAC, which backs Democratic mothers for office.

“I’m so grateful to have the support of a network of moms who understand the challenges of serving our communities in public office and are stepping up to help us collectively make a difference,” Matos said in a statement.

The Vote Mama endorsement drew the ire of a Matos rival, state Sen. Sandra Cano, who said she had declined to seek the group’s support because their online questionnaire said their policy prohibits endorsements in primaries where more than one mother is running.

“It is disheartening to see a pro-mom political organization ignore their own criteria in what seems to be an attempt to pit mothers against each other,” Cano said. She called on Vote Mama to rescind its endorsement.

But the New York-based PAC told 12 News they made an exception to their usual policy for Matos.

“The special election for Rhode Island Congressional District 1 created unique circumstances for our endorsement,” a spokesperson said. “Vote Mama PAC chose to make an exception and endorse Lieutenant Governor Matos, the clear front-runner in a crowded primary.”

Matos was previously endorsed by Elect Democratic Women, a committee of incumbent House members chaired by Florida Congresswoman Lois Frankel, as well as Emily’s List.